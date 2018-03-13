Court rejects new evidence motions in German neo-Nazi trial
BERLIN — Judges in a high-profile German neo-Nazi murder trial have dismissed motions from
Lawyers for Beate Zschaepe , the only known survivor of the National Socialist Underground cell suspected of killing 10 people, had been due to begin making their final statements in the five-year trial Tuesday.
But lawyers for one of the group's alleged supporters, Ralf Wohlleben, sought to challenge the provenance of a gun used in most of the killings.
Judges rejected the motion and a separate request by Zschaepe to fire her three court-appointed lawyers. Two other alleged members of the neo-Nazi group died in an apparent murder-suicide in 2011.
The trial at Munich's regional court is expected to last at least until May.
