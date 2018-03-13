Czech top court delays alleged Russian hacker extradition
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic's top court says that the country's justice minister cannot rule in the extradition case of an alleged Russian hacker until it deals with his complaint against the court approval of the extradition.
In a decision that was made available Tuesday, the
Czech authorities arrested Nikulin in Prague in
Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.
Czech courts ruled that both extradition requests meet the necessary legal conditions, leaving the final decision to the justice minister.