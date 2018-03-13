European court backs Spaniards who burned royal photo

MADRID — The European Court of Human Rights has sided with two Spaniards who set fire in public to a photograph of Spain's king and queen, saying their protest amounted to freedom of expression.

The Strasbourg, France-based court ruled Tuesday that the 2007 protest by Enric Taulats and Jaume Capellera during the king's visit to Girona, in northeast Spain, was political, not personal, and involved a "permissible degree of provocation" to convey its message.

They were initially sentenced in Spain to 15 months in prison for insulting the Crown, though that was later reduced to a fine.