European court backs Spaniards who burned royal photo
MADRID — The European Court of Human Rights has sided with two Spaniards who set fire in public to a photograph of Spain's king and queen, saying their protest amounted to freedom of expression.
The Strasbourg, France-based court ruled Tuesday that the 2007 protest by Enric Taulats and Jaume Capellera during the king's visit to Girona, in northeast Spain, was political, not personal, and involved a "permissible degree of provocation" to convey its message.
They were initially sentenced in Spain to 15 months in prison for insulting the Crown, though that was later reduced to a fine.
The pair took their case to the European court after losing appeals in Spain against the conviction. The Spanish
