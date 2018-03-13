Feds award $750K for loop trail on Detroit's Belle Isle

DETROIT — Federal funds will help pay for a 6-mile, multi-use loop trail around Belle Isle Park in Detroit.

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan say $750,000 is being provided by the National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program.

The program provides grants for local and state park projects outside national park boundaries.

Private investments will match the federal funding for the Belle Isle trail.