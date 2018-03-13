French government announces security plan for Mayotte island

PARIS — France's minister for overseas territories has announced an emergency plan to improve security on the French island of Mayotte following weeks of street protests.

Annick Girardin on Monday and Tuesday visited the tiny Indian Ocean island, where protesters have taken to the streets and blocked roads over the past three weeks.

The population is upset at increasing violence, illegal immigration, high unemployment and an economic crisis.

Girardin pledged to take measures to combat illegal immigration through additional police officers and military forces and a Navy patrol vessel.