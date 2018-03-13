How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

A seven-day surge in technology stocks ended Tuesday after President Donald Trump blocked Singapore-based chipmaker Broadcom's effort to buy Qualcomm. Trump said he opposed the $117 billion deal because it could have been detrimental to national security.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index gave up 17.71 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 2,765.31.

The Dow Jones industrial average declined 171.58 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 25,007.03.

The Nasdaq composite retreated 77.31 points, or 1 per cent , to 7,511.01.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks slumped 9 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 1,592.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 21.26 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Dow is down 328.71 points, or 1.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is down 49.80 points, or 0.7 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 5.09 points, or 0.3 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 91.70 points, or 3.4 per cent .

The Dow is up 287.81 points, or 1.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 607.62 points, or 8.8 per cent .