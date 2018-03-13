Immigrant detainee who alleged abuse to receive therapy
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal judge has agreed to allow a Salvadoran woman who said a guard groped her inside an immigration detention facility to attend weekly therapy sessions outside the facility.
Advocate Antonio Marcano told The Associated Press that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman agreed to the arrangement during a Monday hearing. Laura Monterrosa-Flores has been held for months at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center outside of Austin.
The FBI opened a civil rights investigation into her case. Her advocates say she's being pressured to recant her allegations. ICE says it respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion.
While the AP doesn't usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, Monterrosa-Flores has agreed to come forward publicly.
