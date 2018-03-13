Judge sides with transgender boy over locker room policy
ST MICHAELS, Md. — A transgender boy's lawsuit over a policy barring him from using the male locker room at his Maryland high school is moving forward.
The Washington Post reports U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III became the first judge in a Maryland case to rule transgender students' right to use facilities matching their gender identities is protected by federal and state law.
Russell's opinion this week says St. Michaels Middle High School's policy is discriminatory, forcing the 15-year-old to use a separate gender-neutral restroom to dress for gym class. The teen is identified as "M.A.B." in the suit against the Talbot County Board of Education.
Russell noted courts have stopped enforcement of federal policies violating transgender rights under the Trump administration.
Talbot schools spokeswoman Debbie Gardner declined comment, citing pending litigation.
