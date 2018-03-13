Jurors send out note at Cuomo aide trial
NEW YORK — Jurors at the bribery trial of a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have asked the judge if they could return a verdict on some counts but not others.
They sent out a note Tuesday at the trial of Joseph Percoco and three businessmen. The parties were agreeing on language to read to the jurors.
The jurors have resumed deliberating twice after saying they were deadlocked.
Prosecutors say Percoco accepted over $300,000 in bribes, most of it in the form of a job for his wife. The government also alleged he accepted $35,000 in cash.
