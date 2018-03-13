Jury convicts man accused of raping, killing college student
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A jury has convicted a man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing an Ohio State University student. The Franklin County jury in Columbus found Brian Golsby guilty Tuesday.
The 30-year-old registered sex offender could face the death penalty in the slaying last year of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.
Golsby pleaded not guilty. Messages seeking comment were left for his attorney.
Prosecutors allege the Columbus man kidnapped Tokes after she left work and then raped and killed her.
Tokes' body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16
Investigators said they found Golsby's DNA in Tokes' her car. Golsby's attorney said the DNA was matched to an "unreliable" DNA profile.
