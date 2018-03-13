Latest nor'easter starts to slam storm-battered Northeast

BOSTON — The third major nor'easter in two weeks started to slam the storm-battered Northeast Tuesday morning with blizzard conditions expected in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the Massachusetts coast, a winter storm warning for most of New England and a winter weather advisory for portions of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

"Three nor'easters in less than 2 weeks isn't easy on anyone — and we are extremely grateful for the hard work of our first responders, utility and road crews, and municipal officials who have been working nonstop to clean up after these powerful storms," Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker wrote on Twitter Monday night.

The storm is expected to last through most of the day Tuesday, disrupting road and air travel.

The flight-tracking site FlightAware already is reporting more than 1,300 cancelled flights within, into or out of the U.S. on Tuesday. Amtrak suspended service from Boston to New York's Penn Station until 11 a.m.

While the first two storms of the month brought coastal flooding and hundreds of thousands of power outages, this one is expected to be different.

"This one's main impact is going to be snow," said Kim Buttrick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Taunton, Massachusetts.

More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is predicted.

The blizzard warning means sustained winds of greater than 35 mph (56 kph), along with visibility of less than a quarter mile for prolonged periods, according to the weather service. Wind gusts as high as 65 mph (104 kph) are forecast in coastal areas.

Boston and eastern Massachusetts, as well as Rhode Island, could get a foot and a half of snow, with less to the west of the city.

Schools across the region announced they would be closed on Tuesday including in Boston and Providence.

"I feel that we haven't really seen this type of storm since 2015," Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at a Monday night news conference. "We've had storms in '16 and '17 and a couple this year, but it seems like this one is gonna be a big one."

Maine also is bracing for a hard hit. The Portland International Jetport has had 75.5 inches (1.9 metres ) of snow, far above the normal for the date of 51.8 inches (1.3 metres ) with another 12 to 18 inches is on the way, said James Brown, of the National Weather Service.

In New Hampshire, where as much as 14 inches of snow is forecast, the storm is wreaking havoc with the age-old town meeting tradition. But Secretary of State William Gardner and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said under state law, town meeting elections must go on.

More than a foot of snow is expected in parts of Connecticut, where Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy is urging people to "take it slow and remember their winter weather driving skills."

In New York, heavy, wet snow is forecast for Long Island, which could get 5 to 10 inches of accumulation, while 2 to 4 inches are possible in New York City.