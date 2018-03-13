Los Alamos National Lab set to mark its 75th anniversary
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — One of the premier nuclear weapons laboratories in the U.S. where the world's first atomic bomb was developed is set to mark its 75th anniversary.
The Los Alamos Monitor reports the Los Alamos National Laboratory will celebrate the landmark date on Wednesday at the Bradbury Science Museum.
Lab director Terry Wallace is scheduled to speak at the reception and the museum will highlight its educational initiatives.
Los Alamos played a key role in the top-secret Manhattan Project during World War II to develop the first atomic bomb. The program also involved facilities in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Hanford, Washington.
