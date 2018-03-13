Madonna to direct film on dancer Michaela DePrince's life

LOS ANGELES — Madonna is pirouetting back into the director's chair.

MGM Motion Picture Group president Jonathan Glickman says Tuesday that the pop music icon will direct a film based on ballet dancer Michaela DePrince's memoir "Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina."

DePrince overcame a childhood in war-stricken Sierra Leone to become a world class ballerina. She made her debut at age 17 in South Africa's Joburg Ballet and also appeared in Beyonce's "Lemonade."

Madonna has directed two previous features: The 2008 comedy "Filth and Wisdom" and the Wallis Simpson drama "W.E." She is also working on a film adaptation of the novel "The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells."