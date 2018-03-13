Man arrested in Poland after stabbing bride and groom

WARSAW, Poland — Polish prosecutors say a man has been arrested after he stabbed and injured a couple during their wedding ceremony.

The 23-year-old man attacked the couple with a knife as they were about to make their marriage vows at a protestant chapel in Rybnik, southern Poland, on Saturday.

The bride and groom, who suffered non-life threatening wounds to their necks and shoulders, were later married in a ceremony in the hospital.

Regional prosecution spokeswoman Karina Sprus said Tuesday the attacker can face life in prison if convicted on two counts of attempted homicide.