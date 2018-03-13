Marine officer pleads guilty for failures in recruit death

A Marine Corps officer responsible for training recruits at a South Carolina base where a violently abused military volunteer committed suicide admits he's guilty of dereliction of duty and other charges.

Marine Corps spokesman Capt. Joshua Pena said Tuesday that Lt. Col. Joshua Kissoon also pleaded guilty to making false official statements and conduct unbecoming an officer just before his court-martial was to begin at Quantico, Virginia, on Monday.

Kissoon had command responsibilities at Parris Island, South Carolina, at a time that drill instructors beat, choked and kicked recruits.