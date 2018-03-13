Markets Right Now: Muted inflation news sends stocks higher
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street and bond yields are falling as investors are relieved to see that inflation remained in check last month.
Technology stocks and retailers, investors'
Google parent Alphabet rose 1
Chipmaker Qualcomm slumped 3.3
The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5
The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 116 points, or 0.5
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.84
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning