Mexico City takes over collapse site for earthquake memorial

Mexico City took ownership on Tuesday of a lot where a seven-story office building collapsed in September's deadly earthquake, clearing the way for a planned park memorializing victims of the disaster.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera signed a decree expropriating the 8,400-square-foot (780-square-meter) parcel at 286 Alvaro Obregon Ave., on the border between the Roma Norte and Condesa neighbourhoods .

The city government said in a statement that it will pay compensation and that the property owner agreed to the move and is not challenging the expropriation.

Forty-nine people died in the building when it collapsed Sept. 19. Rescuers worked around the clock at the scene for two weeks searching for survivors.