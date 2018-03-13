Mexico's "I stole a little" mayor allegedly stole a lot

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican mayor who gained fame by saying "I stole, but a little," actually stole a lot, according to a complaint filed by his state assembly.

The legislature of the Pacific coast state of Nayarit says former Mayor Hilario Ramirez Villanueva apparently pocketed about $650,000 from the sale of a city property.

Ramirez Villanueva and other city officials allegedly sold a former airstrip in the coastal city of San Blas in 2016 for about half its market value.

But the legislature said Tuesday there is no record that money was ever deposited into city accounts.

In 2014, Ramirez Villanueva responded to accusations by saying "I did steal, I stole, but a little."