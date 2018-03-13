Michigan college cancels classes after racist graffiti found
FLINT, Mich. — Classes have been
The Flint Journal reports that letters sent to staff, faculty and students note at least two recent cases of racist and profane graffiti at Thompson Hall on the school's campus in Flint.
The university
WEYI-TV reports the graffiti targeted black students.
University President Robert McMahan says he's "deeply upset" by the incidents, for the pain caused to targeted students "and for the hurt this has caused to our entire campus community."
