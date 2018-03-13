Mike Pence to visit Savannah, Georgia, for St. Patrick's Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Vice-President Mike Pence is planning to attend one of the South's biggest street parties: Savannah, Georgia's St. Patrick's Day parade.

City spokeswoman Michelle Gavin announced at a news conference Tuesday that Pence and members of his family will join Mayor Eddie DeLoach for the festivities on Saturday. No other details were immediately available.

Irish immigrants and their descendants have been celebrating the March 17 holiday in Savannah since 1824. The parade has grown into Savannah's largest tourist attraction, making it one of the South's biggest street parties after Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Organizers say they expect 500,000 or more people to attend the parade district this weekend.