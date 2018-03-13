Nepal's president elected to second term
A
A
Share via Email
KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's president, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, has been elected to a second term in voting by national and provincial lawmakers.
The Election Commission said Bhandari received a large majority of the votes in Tuesday's balloting.
Bhandari, who was first elected in 2015, is the Himalayan nation's first female president, a largely ceremonial role.
She has the backing of the Communist alliance government which dominated recent parliamentary and provincial assembly elections.
Bhandari has a long political career. Before becoming president she was a powerful leader of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist-Leninist.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning