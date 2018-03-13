NewsAlert: Trump: Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state, to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Trump: Rex Tillerson out as secretary of state, to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
More coming.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
Average rent for SRO unit with no bathroom rises to $687 a month: report
-
Light-pole cracked, wires on road, after car flips in Dartmouth accident
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning