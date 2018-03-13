Nicaragua detains person of interest in NY student's murder

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — A man sought for questioning in New York in the killing of a university nursing student has been detained in Nicaragua, authorities in the Central American nation said Tuesday.

Orlando Tercero, 22, was taken into custody in an unspecified place in Nicaragua and was being handed over to judicial authorities, National Police Commissioner Francisco Diaz told Canal 4 television.

Police in New York say Tercero is a person of interest in the killing of Haley Anderson, also 22, of Westbury, on Long Island. The fellow nursing students at Binghamton University, 140 miles (225 kilometre ) northwest of New York City, are said to have had a previous relationship.

Binghamton police found Anderson's body at an off-campus residence when they were called to check on her welfare Friday. Her death was ruled a homicide, but police have not said how or why she was killed.

Authorities say Tercero, a U.S. citizen, flew to Nicaragua before her body was discovered.

He apparently holds dual citizenship. Nicaragua's Canal 4 showed an image of a Nicaraguan passport with his name and photo.