Olympic medallist to be Miami Beach Gay Pride grand marshal
MIAMI — An American freestyle skier who made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run will serve as the 2018 grand marshal for Miami Beach Gay Pride next month.
medallist Gus Kenworthy will lead the April 8 parade.
The Miami Herald reports that Kenworthy won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The next year he came out publicly in an ESPN magazine cover story.
An estimated 135,000 people attended the event last year.
