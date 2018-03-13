News / World

Olympic medallist to be Miami Beach Gay Pride grand marshal

FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Gus Kenworthy, an American freestyle skier, attends the 2018 Human Rights Campaign Los Angeles Dinner at the JW Marriott L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Kenworthy will serve as the 2018 grand marshal for Miami Beach Gay Pride April 2018. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI — An American freestyle skier who made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run will serve as the 2018 grand marshal for Miami Beach Gay Pride next month.

A pride committee statement says Olympic silver medallist Gus Kenworthy is proud to serve as grand marshal "hot off his competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang."

The Miami Herald reports that Kenworthy won a silver medal at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The next year he came out publicly in an ESPN magazine cover story.

An estimated 135,000 people attended the event last year.

