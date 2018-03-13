Opening statements begin in Atlanta attorney's murder trial

ATLANTA — Opening statements are underway in the trial of an Atlanta lawyer charged with murder in the shooting death of his business executive wife.

Prosecutors have said 75-year-old Claud "Tex" McIver intentionally killed 64-year-old Diane McIver in September 2016. Defence attorneys have said the shooting was a tragic accident.

McIver faces charges including murder and influencing witnesses.

Tex McIver was a partner at a prominent law firm and vice chair of the state election board. Diane McIver was president of U.S. Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Corey Airport Services, where she had worked for 43 years.