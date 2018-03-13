Rock star convicted of killing girlfriend out of festivals
PARIS — Rock musician Bertrand Cantat, who was convicted of killing his actress girlfriend 15 years ago, has pulled out of the festivals he was scheduled to appear in this summer amid a growing wave of protests.
The 54-year-old Cantat, the leader of former rock band Noir Desir, released a solo album last year and recently started touring. After several dates were
Cantat was sentenced to eight years in prison and served four after beating to death Marie Trintignant during a dispute in a hotel room in Lithuania in 2003.
He said he understands that "being on a festival lineups this summer can pose a problem, hence my decision to withdraw."
