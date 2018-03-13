School shooting survivor: Honor victims nonpolitically
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio — An Ohio teenager wounded in a school shooting last year says he thinks it's disrespectful to victims of the February massacre in Parkland, Florida, to use that tragedy to further a particular political agenda.
West Liberty-Salem student Logan Cole said in a Facebook video he won't participate in the Wednesday student walkouts promoted by organizers of the Women's March.
He says the walkouts are oversimplifying the problem of school violence by advocating more gun control as the solution.
The teen accused of wounding Cole and another student has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including attempted murder.
