Senator's harassment allegation highlights enduring issue

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland state senator's allegation that a lobbyist inappropriately touched her in a bar is putting a new spotlight on the potential pitfalls when lawmakers and lobbyists get together after dark.

It comes at a time when women lawmakers are proposing a measure to require lobbyists to be covered by the same sexual harassment policies that apply to lawmakers.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan held a news conference Tuesday to show security video from the bar that she said vindicates her version of events. She said the lobbyist put his hand on her back and "slid it down to my tush."