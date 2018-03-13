News / World

Senator's harassment allegation highlights enduring issue

Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan shows security video during a news conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland. She says the video supports her allegations that a lobbyist touched her inappropriately after putting his hand on her back at a tavern earlier this month. The lobbyist is adamantly denying the allegations, saying the video shows he did not touch her inappropriately. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Maryland state Sen. Cheryl Kagan shows security video during a news conference on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Maryland State House in Annapolis, Maryland. She says the video supports her allegations that a lobbyist touched her inappropriately after putting his hand on her back at a tavern earlier this month. The lobbyist is adamantly denying the allegations, saying the video shows he did not touch her inappropriately. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland state senator's allegation that a lobbyist inappropriately touched her in a bar is putting a new spotlight on the potential pitfalls when lawmakers and lobbyists get together after dark.

It comes at a time when women lawmakers are proposing a measure to require lobbyists to be covered by the same sexual harassment policies that apply to lawmakers.

Sen. Cheryl Kagan held a news conference Tuesday to show security video from the bar that she said vindicates her version of events. She said the lobbyist put his hand on her back and "slid it down to my tush."

Lobbyist Gil Genn adamantly denies the allegations. He says the video shows he put his hand on her back but never groped her.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular