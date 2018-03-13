Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a man who fired on him and other deputies as they responded to a domestic dispute call in North Carolina.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a woman told deputies late Monday she was assaulted by 61-year-old Briscoe Tim Woodell.

The news release said Woodell threatened to shoot deputies. It adds hostage negotiators were called in, and after a brief standoff, Woodell came out of a barn on his property and shot at the deputies.

Emergency personnel treated Woodell, but he died en route to the hospital.