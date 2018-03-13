Sheriff: North Carolina deputies kill man who fired at them
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has shot and killed a man who fired on him and other deputies as they responded to a domestic dispute call in North Carolina.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a woman told deputies late Monday she was assaulted by 61-year-old Briscoe Tim Woodell.
The news release said Woodell threatened to shoot deputies. It adds hostage negotiators were called in, and after a brief standoff, Woodell came out of a barn on his property and shot at the deputies.
Emergency personnel treated Woodell, but he died en route to the hospital.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. The deputy identified in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
