Slovakia's coalition to face no confidence parliament vote

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia's three-party coalition government will face a parliamentary no-confidence vote next week amid the political turmoil set off by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

The vote requested by the opposition has been set for Monday and could mean the end of the ruling coalition that was created after the 2016 elections.

The move comes after tens of thousands of Slovaks joined in anti-government protests across the country last week to demand a thorough investigation of the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. More protests to demand the government's resignation are planned.

A junior coalition party called Monday for the situation to be resolved with early elections.