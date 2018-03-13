Survivor of California Christmas massacre is joining walkout

LOS ANGELES — Katrina Yuzefpolsky was 8 when a man dressed as Santa Claus shot her in the face and killed nine of her family members using guns and a homemade flamethrower at a Christmas Eve party in Southern California.

More than nine years later, Katrina is 17 and joining a growing number of teenagers who have survived gun violence and are demanding change.

She and students across California and the nation are walking out of their schools for 17 minutes Wednesday — each minute symbolizing a victim of the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland, Florida.