Suspected migrant's body found in northern Greek river
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say they have found in a border river the body of a man believed to have been a migrant trying to enter the country illegally from
A police statement says the body was discovered Monday in the delta of the Evros — or Meric in Turkish — river that runs along much of the two countries' land border in the Thrace region.
The cause of death and the man's identity were not immediately clear.
Police said he appeared to be an African or Asian migrant aged 30-40 who had died several days earlier.
Thousands of refugees and economic migrants enter Greece through Turkey every year, hoping to move on to more affluent European countries. Many drown in the Evros, or in the Aegean Sea.
