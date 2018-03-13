Suspected migrant's body found in northern Greek river

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek police say they have found in a border river the body of a man believed to have been a migrant trying to enter the country illegally from neighbouring Turkey.

A police statement says the body was discovered Monday in the delta of the Evros — or Meric in Turkish — river that runs along much of the two countries' land border in the Thrace region.

The cause of death and the man's identity were not immediately clear.

Police said he appeared to be an African or Asian migrant aged 30-40 who had died several days earlier.