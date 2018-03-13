The Latest: DA stands by murder prosecution of bond agent

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Latest on prosecutors' release of video showing fatal shooting of man by his bond agent (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

An Oklahoma district attorney says she stands by her decision to seek a first-degree murder conviction for a bond agent in the shooting of a client.

The video shows bond agent Chasity Carey shooting Brandon Williams in the back on Aug. 9. A Payne County jury acquitted Carey on Friday after she pleaded self- defence .

Payne County District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas says she still believes the evidence supports a first-degree murder charge and that a manslaughter charge "was not appropriate at the time of filing."

Thomas has come under fire from critics who argue that Carey was overcharged.

___

4 p.m.

Prosecutors have released video of the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma man by his bond agent — who was acquitted in the case — that shows the man asking why he was being arrested before he's shot.

A jury found Chasity Carey not guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the Aug. 9 death of Brandon Williams. Jurors were shown the video in court.

Carey called Williams to her Stillwater office planning to revoke his bond and arrest him.

The video shows Carey, her son and Williams talking before Carey closes a door. Williams stands and is told to put his hands behind his back, but refuses and asks "Why?" He then moves out of camera view.