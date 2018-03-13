The Latest: Italian businessman detained in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — The Latest on the slaying of an investigative journalist and his fiancee in Slovakia (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Slovak authorities have again detained an Italian businessman suspected in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

Prosecutor general spokeswoman Andreja Predajnova says Antonino Vadala was detained on Tuesday morning in the eastern town of Michalovce. She says the move comes at the request of an Italian court that issued a European warrant for Vadala's arrest due to a drugs-related crime. Italy seeks his extradition.

Vadala was among seven Italians who were detained as suspects in the slayings of 27-year-old Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend, Martina Kusnirova, who were found shot dead Feb 25 in their house.

In his last unfinished story, Kuciak was writing about the ties between Vadala, alleged to be a member of an Italian crime syndicate, and people close to Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The shooting deaths set off a political crisis that threatens Fico's coalition government.

___

11:30 a.m.

Slovakia's three-party coalition government will face a parliamentary no-confidence vote next week amid the political turmoil set off by the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee.

The vote requested by the opposition has been set for Monday and could mean the end of the ruling coalition that was created after the 2016 elections.

The move comes after tens of thousands of Slovaks joined in anti-government protests across the country last week to demand a thorough investigation of the shooting deaths of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. More protests to demand the government's resignation are planned.

A junior coalition party called Monday for the situation to be resolved with early elections.