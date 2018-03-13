The Latest: Man, family shot in murder-suicide identified

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Latest on a U.S. Airman in Washington state that allegedly fatally shot his two young children, their mother and himself (all times local):

Authorities have identified a family involved in a murder-suicide in Washington state.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 33-year-old Samantha Field and her children, 4-year-old Ava and 2-year-old Ashen. The alleged shooter was identified as 29-year-old Clint Field.

The News Tribune reports that Clint Field was originally from Florida and Samantha Field was from New Hampshire.

The Pierce County sheriff's office said early Tuesday that they found the bodies inside a home near Spanaway after the man called 911 reporting that he had killed his family.

The sheriff's office said the man was a member of the U.S. Air Force, who was stationed at nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

