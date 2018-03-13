The Latest: Trump says CA defiance on immigration must stop
SAN DIEGO — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to California to view border wall prototypes (all times local):
9:20 a.m.
President Donald Trump says California's policy of refusing to
Trump tweeted Tuesday that "thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies" and are "set free to prey on innocent Americans."
The president tweeted from aboard Air Force One as it flew him to California for his first visit to the state as president. Trump is scheduled to visit eight prototypes for the massive wall he wants built along the U.S. border with Mexico. Protests for and against the wall are planned.
The trip comes as the Trump administration battles California over its refusal to
9 a.m.
The scene is quiet along the U.S.-Mexico border south of San Diego, where protests are expected when President Donald Trump arrives. Trump will examine prototypes of the wall he wants to build between the two countries.
On the Mexican side, federal and state police are standing by Tuesday morning but there is no crowd.
Tractor-trailer rigs have been parked along the U.S. side, blocking the view from Mexico.
Trump is currently en route to San Diego from Washington, D.C.
2 a.m.
Rallies for and against Donald Trump's "big beautiful border wall" with Mexico are expected to mark his first visit to California as president amid growing tensions between his administration and the state over immigration enforcement.
On Tuesday, Trump will visit eight towering prototypes of his planned wall before addressing Marines in San Diego and attending a
Protests are also planned across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, when Trump visits the wall prototypes built along the international border to
Trump's visit comes just days after his Justice Department sued to block California laws designed to protect people living in the U.S. illegally.
