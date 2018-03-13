The Latest: Ulsom leaves last mandatory Iditarod rest period
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race (all times local):
4:05 p.m.
Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom has left the second-to-last checkpoint in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, with the finish line in Nome just hours away.
Ulsom left the White Mountain checkpoint shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That checkpoint is 77 miles (123
Ulsom holds the lead in the world's most famous sled dog race. He is a native of Norway who has been living in Willow, Alaska, the dog mushing capital of the United States.
Nic Petit, a native of France who lives south of Anchorage, was in second place. Defending champion Mitch Seavey was in third. All three faced a mandatory eight-hour rest at the checkpoint before heading back out.
The race also reported that two mushers had scratched, Wade Marrs and Tom Schonberger.
8:17 a.m.
A Norwegian musher has taken command of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race with only a few miles to go to reach the finish line in Nome.
But first, Joar Ulsom has to take a rest.
Just before 8 a.m. AKST Tuesday, Ulsom was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, where mushers and dogs are required to take an eight-hour rest. After that, it's only 77 miles (123
Ulsom left the checkpoint in Elim for White Mountain about three hours ahead of the nearest musher, Nic Petit, a native of France now living just south of Anchorage.
Defending champion Mitch Seavey of Seward, Alaska, was in third place.
6:06 a.m.
A Norwegian musher continues to lead the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race on Tuesday.
Joar Ulsom was nearing the checkpoint in White Mountain, where mushers and dogs must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before making the final 77-mile (
Ulsom left the checkpoint in Elim early Tuesday morning, about three hours ahead of Nicolas Petit, a native of France.
Petit had a solid lead in the race Monday before losing the trail in a blizzard on the Bering Sea ice.
By the time he found the trail again, Ulsom had passed him.
Mitch Seavey, the defending champion of the nearly 1,000-mile (