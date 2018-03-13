The Latest: Wounded Florida student's condition improves

MIAMI — The Latest on the Florida school shooting (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

A 15-year-old student is improving after falling critically ill from an intestinal infection weeks after being shot five times at his Florida school shooting.

Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said Tuesday that Anthony Borges' condition has now been upgraded to fair. He had been in critical condition.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student is credited with saving the lives of 20 students by attempting to close and lock a classroom door during the Feb. 14 attack where 17 people were killed in Parkland.

The family's attorney says that after surgeries, his intestinal area has been sealed off. Alex Arreaza says the student is breathing on his own after being taken off a ventilator.

Borges' family has filed notice that they will sue Florida authorities to seek money to cover the cost of his recovery.

___

1:35 p.m.

Florida prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty against school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in the fatal shooting of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The office of Broward County State Attorney Michael Satz filed the formal notice Tuesday. The 19-year-old Cruz is scheduled for formal arraignment Wednesday on a 34-count indictment, including 17 first-degree murder charges.

Cruz's attorneys have said he would plead guilty if the death penalty was not pursued in the Valentine's Day massacre. The action by prosecutors Tuesday does not necessarily mean a plea deal will not be reached.