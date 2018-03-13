Trump ousts Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, replaces him with CIA director Mike Pompeo

WASHINGTON—U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has been ousted by President Donald Trump and replaced with CIA director Mike Pompeo, a former right-wing congressman, army officer and lawyer.

Tillerson had repeatedly clashed with Trump. Tillerson reportedly thought Trump was ill-informed and irresponsible. Trump reportedly thought Tillerson was disloyal, ineffective and overly fond of traditionalist policy.

The obvious discord had undermined Tillerson’s credibility with other countries. And Trump had vividly demonstrated, on numerous occasions, that the former ExxonMobil chief executive was indeed not actually speaking for him.

Trump announced the move in a Tuesday statement to the Washington Post, then in a tweet. It followed Tillerson’s decision to issue a statement blasting Russia, a country that U.S. intelligence believes intervened in the 2016 election to help get Trump elected, as an “irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens.”

The Post said Trump asked Tillerson to step aside on Friday, before the Russia statement. Tillerson cancelled diplomatic events in Kenya on Saturday, saying he was not feeling well, the Post reported.

Trump confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” he wrote.

Haspel had been Pompeo’s deputy at the CIA.

Pompeo, a Harvard Law graduate and a former Army officer and businessman, served just over three terms as a Kansas congressman. He has endeared himself to Trump during the daily intelligence briefings he has peronally delivered to the president.

First elected as part of the tea party electoral wave in 2010, Pompeo is known for his right-wing views. He has called for the death penalty for secrets-leaker Edward Snowden, sought the abandonment of the Iran nuclear deal, wants to keep the Guantanamo Bay prison open, and advocated a return of the banned National Security Agency surveillance practice of collecting “metadata” on Americans.

Trump refused in late November to give Tillerson a vote of confidence. Asked if he wanted Tillerson to remain in his job, Trump simply pointed out that Tillerson was physically present at the White House with him, saying, “He’s here. Rex is here.”

Tillerson’s tenure was the among the shortest in U.S. history. It was rocky from the start. Critics in both parties, along with current and former diplomats, had accused him of mismanagement.

Trump’s administration has been plagued by abnormally high turnover. In under14 months in office, Trump has now lost or fired a secretary of state, health secretary, chief of staff, chief strategist, press secretary, communications director, second communications director, and FBI director.

Tillerson’s exit was long seen as a foregone conclusion. He had few allies in the White House, on Capitol Hill, or, especially, in the diplomatic corps.

Diplomats were particularly incensed by his desire to chop his own department’s budget by about a third and to induce 2,000 employees to leave by next year. A union representing foreign service officers warned of an ongoing exodus of disaffected staff.

In a November letter to Tillerson, Republican Sen. John McCain and Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen said “America’s diplomatic power is being weakened internally as complex global crises are growing externally.” They cited Tillerson’s “questionable management practices” and “declining morale, recruitment and retention,” among other issues.

Still, his resignation leaves Trump’s diplomatic apparatus in flux as he confronts the North Korea challenge, presides over multiple wars and renegotiates trade agreements including NAFTA. And it leaves the world to figure out yet another official translator for a president whose public comments are often detached from what the U.S. is actually doing.

Tillerson, who appeared to have a friendly relationship with Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, announced his exit less than five months after he gave an unusual speech pledging his support for Trump. The biggest news from that speech, though, was what he didn’t do: deny an NBC report that he had called Trump a “moron.”

A spokesperson issued a denial later, but the damage was done. Trump was said to be fuming about the incident days later.

“I think it’s fake news, but if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win,” Trump told Forbes magazine.

Tillerson was the first secretary of state with no experience in military or government. Trump had admired Tillerson’s success in the oil business, and he delighted in picking a fellow political outsider for the job of top diplomat.

Tillerson, however, reportedly found it difficult to make the transition from head honcho of one of the world’s largest companies to subordinate in a chaotic and backbiting operation led by an unpredictable, impulsive leader.

One of Tillerson’s supporters was the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who has warned that Trump’s recklessness could lead to “World War III.” In early October, Corker said Tillerson, Defence Secretary James Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly were “people that help separate our country from chaos.”

But Tillerson was inundated by criticism from others. He disdained public communication, sharply limiting media access to his trips abroad. His focus on a budget-cutting internal “reorganization” over external diplomacy left diplomats aghast.

“Rex Tillerson has been dealt a bad hand by the Potus (president) and has played it badly. For both reasons he cannot be effective SecState and should resign,” Richard Haass, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, wrote on Twitter prior to Tillerson’s decision.

NBC reported in early October that Tillerson had contemplated resigning in the summer. Tillerson claimed he had “never considered leaving this post.”

Tillerson’s efforts to conduct conventional diplomacy were undermined time and again by Trump’s unscripted pronouncements. In late September, a day after Tillerson said on television that the U.S. had been communicating directly with North Korea, Trump wrote on Twitter: “I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful secretary of state, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man. Save your energy Rex, we”ll do what has to be done!”

In a speech in November, Tillerson delivered a sharp rebuke of Russia’s “malicious tactics” and “flagrant violation of democratic norms.” Trump has never used such critical language, instead boasting about his personal chemistry with Vladimir Putin.

Tillerson was particularly incensed, the New York Times reported, with Trump’s refusal to let him lead the process of trying to broker a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Qatar and its neighbours. Just an hour after Tillerson urged Saudi Arabia to soften its stance on Qatar, Trump blasted Qatar again as a “funder of terrorism at a very high level.”

Tillerson was a force for moderation on several important files. He urged Trump to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, which Trump has lambasted, and to keep the U.S. in the Paris climate accord, from which Trump has announced a withdrawal.