Trump's personal aide exits White House, will join campaign
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's personal aide is leaving the White House and will rejoin his campaign.
John McEntee served as the president's personal assistant. He was one of a shrinking group of campaign aides still working in the turbulent West Wing.
Trump's 2020 Republican campaign announced Tuesday that he will serve as a senior adviser for campaign operations.
Trump's White House has seen a rash of exits recently. Trump announced Tuesday that he had ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Trump's top economic adviser Gary Cohn left recently amid internal debate over Trump's plans for tariffs.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning