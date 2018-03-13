Turkish bus hits truck, bursts into flames; 13 dead
A
A
Share via Email
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says a passenger bus has burst into flames after hitting a truck, killing at least 13 people.
Anadolu Agency says the accident occurred Tuesday on a highway in the central Turkish province of Corum. It says the bus rammed into the truck that had stopped on a highway shoulder.
Several people were injured in the accident and taken to hospitals. There was no immediate information on their conditions.