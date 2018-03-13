University CFO resigns rather than leave board of gun maker
A
A
Share via Email
MIAMI — The chief financial officer of a private Florida university has resigned rather than leave her post on the board of a company that makes guns.
The Miami Herald reports Anita Britt offered her resignation Tuesday from St. Thomas University. Britt joined the Miami-area Catholic school on Jan. 5. She joined the board for American Outdoor Brands, parent company of Smith & Wesson, on Feb. 6, eight days before a shooting left 17 dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in south Florida.
The university's president, the Rev. Monsignor Franklyn M. Casale, said last week that Britt's role with American Outdoor Brands wouldn't conflict with her CFO position. But he asked her to make a choice Tuesday after students and faculty expressed concerns.
A telephone listing couldn't be found for Britt.
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com
Most Popular
-
Former couple battles for custody of dog they bought together in top court
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union