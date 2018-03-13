US citizen gets prison in al-Qaida case

NEW YORK — A U.S. citizen who joined al-Qaida and participated in a failed 2009 suicide bombing at an American military base in Afghanistan will spend 45 years in prison.

Farekh's case drew extra attention because of reports that American officials had initially debated whether to try to kill him in a drone strike, a step almost never taken against U.S. citizens. Democratic President Barack Obama's administration ultimately decided to try for a capture and civilian prosecution instead.