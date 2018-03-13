US citizen gets prison in al-Qaida case
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A U.S. citizen who joined al-Qaida and participated in a failed 2009 suicide bombing at an American military base in Afghanistan will spend 45 years in prison.
Muhanad Mahmoud Al Farekh was sentenced Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court.
Farekh's case drew extra attention because of reports that American officials had initially debated whether to try to kill him in a drone strike, a step almost never taken against U.S. citizens. Democratic President Barack Obama's administration ultimately decided to try for a capture and civilian prosecution instead.
The Houston-born defendant was captured in Pakistan and brought to the U.S. in 2015.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax-based sailor found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 22 months
-
Fatal Sackville house fire caused by 'improper disposal of smoking materials'
-
Flights cancelled in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick ahead of intense winter storm
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial