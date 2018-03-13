US consumer prices rose modest 0.2 per cent in February
WASHINGTON — Consumer prices increased at a modest pace in February, underscoring that inflation pressures appear to be muted for now.
The consumer price index increased 0.2
Inflation fears have intensified this year after a report last month suggested wages were rising more quickly, which can push up prices. Subsequent data have shown that hourly pay gains remain moderate. Sluggish pay increases have helped keep inflation dormant for most of the past decade.
The Federal Reserve wants to see inflation at roughly a 2
Clothing prices rose sharply for the second straight month in February, and rents, car insurance and airline fares also increased.
Inflation was held back by new car prices, which dropped last month and have fallen 1.5
Next week, the Fed is widely expected to raise short-term interest rates for the sixth time since late 2015, when it started lifting rates from nearly zero. Fed policymakers have
Some investors and economists are forecasting the Fed may raise rates a fourth time if economic growth appears to be accelerating more quickly than Fed policymakers expected.
Last week's jobs report, which showed that employers added 313,000 jobs, the most in 1 1/2 years, led some analysts to project a fourth rate hike this year.
But other aspects of the report indicated that inflation may remain in check. Hourly pay rose a modest 2.6
The unemployment rate also remained 4.1
