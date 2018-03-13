Wyoming natural forest acquires retired ranchland

JACKSON, Wyo. — More than 1.5 square miles (3.9 square kilometres ) of remote retired ranchland is being added to a natural forest in Wyoming.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports the Upper Gros Ventre River Ranch, which former Democratic U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl once owned before donating it to the Trust for Public Land at the end of 2014, is being tacked on to the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Some $3 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund will transfer to the trust, completing the largest land conveyance to the Bridger-Teton in years.

The $3 million is being put into a "land-action fund" that will support protection of open space in Jackson Hole and beyond, with priority going to projects in the Gros Ventre.

The land that's transitioning to the Bridger-Teton is about 27 straight-line miles east of Jackson.

