10 Things to Know for Thursday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Thursday:

1. 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'

Tens of thousands of young people from Maine to Alaska walk out of school to demand action on gun violence in one of the biggest student protests since the Vietnam era.

2. REPUBLICANS HIT WITH REALITY CHECK

The message from the Pennsylvania special congressional election to the GOP is simple: Almost no one is safe.

3. WHICH ACCOLADE ELUDED STEPHEN HAWKING

The physicist, who died early Wednesday, had one of the most brilliant minds in science, but he never got a Nobel Prize because no one has yet proven his ideas.

4. RELATIONS SOUR BETWEEN BRITAIN, RUSSIA

British PM Theresa May expels 23 diplomats and severs high-level contacts with the Kremlin after the poisoning of a former spy.

5. CAMERA-READY AIDE JOINING WHITE HOUSE

Trump picks Larry Kudlow, a longtime fixture on the CNBC business news network, to be his top economic adviser.

6. HOW OKLAHOMA PLANS TO EXECUTE INMATES

The state wants to use nitrogen gas to carry out capital punishment, marking the first time any U.S. state would use the gas for executions.

7. DENTAL IMPLANTS REPLACING DENTURES, BRIDGES

"It's probably the greatest thing that's happened to dentistry since fluoride came to the water," one medical expert says.

8. WHO'S WINDING DOWN ITS BUSINESS

Toys R Us's management tells its employees that it will sell or close all of its U.S. stores.

9. CHRIS CUOMO GETTING PRIME-TIME SLOT

CNN is sending the morning anchor into battle against the two current giants of evening cable TV news, Sean Hannity and Rachel Maddow.

10. BRACKETS SPREAD ACROSS POP CULTURE