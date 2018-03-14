2 arrested in death of pastor's wife during home invasion

LITTLETON, N.C. — Officials in North Carolina say two men have been arrested after a Sunday school teacher was killed and her pastor husband severely injured in a home invasion robbery ended with a house fire.

Sheriff Johnny Williams said the couple arrived at their North Carolina home last Friday and found the robbers inside. Williams said the suspects made Nancy Alford withdraw $1,000 from a bank before forcing her and her husband, John Alford, into the home and setting it on fire. Williams says John Alford escaped but couldn't rescue his wife.