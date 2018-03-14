News / World

4 people, including child, found shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Authorities say four people, including a child, have been found shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment.

WABC says police are preliminarily investigating the deaths as homicides and a suicide.

The New York Police Department says a relative found the victims around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Brownsville.

Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com

