4 people, including child, found shot to death in Brooklyn
NEW YORK — Authorities say four people, including a child, have been found shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment.
WABC says police are preliminarily investigating the deaths as homicides and a suicide.
The New York Police Department says a relative found the victims around 5 a.m. Wednesday in Brownsville.
