5 faces to watch in the new German government
BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is starting her fourth term with a much-changed top team in which only three ministers in the new 16-member Cabinet keep their old jobs. There are new faces in some key positions: the finance, foreign, economy and interior ministries.
CHANCELLOR ANGELA MERKEL, 63
Germany's leader since 2005, Merkel is embarking on a fourth term that could see her equal the 16-year tenure of one-time mentor Helmut Kohl.
In this term, Merkel will have to grapple with a possible Europe-U.S. trade war, find common ground with France and others on shaping the European Union's future, and manage a potentially fragile coalition at home.
FINANCE MINISTER OLAF SCHOLZ, 59
Scholz stresses his party's "very clear pro-European position" and the need for consensus with other EU countries on eurozone reform, but his arrival doesn't necessarily herald any major change of direction.
FOREIGN MINISTER HEIKO MAAS, 51
Germany's new chief diplomat is a newcomer to foreign policy, but as justice minister was a high-profile figure in Merkel's outgoing government. Maas is best known for pushing through a controversial law aimed at cracking down on hate speech on social networks.
He has been particularly outspoken in criticizing the nationalist, anti-migrant Alternative for Germany, which is now the biggest opposition party.
Outgoing Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, a fellow Social Democrat who over the past year led Germany's response to tensions with NATO ally Turkey, says Maas will do an "excellent" job.
ECONOMY MINISTER PETER ALTMAIER, 59
Altmaier, a conservative, is close to Merkel and has been her chief of staff since 2013. He takes over the ministry that oversees Germany's trade relations and is in charge of managing the country's switch from nuclear and coal to renewable energy.
He has served in a succession of party and government jobs as a loyal aide to Merkel, and has previous experience of managing energy policy from a stint as environment minister.
INTERIOR MINISTER HORST SEEHOFER, 68
An often-awkward ally to Merkel, the leader of Bavaria's Christian Social Union party becomes Germany's top security official.
Seehofer — whose party is traditionally a touch further right than Merkel's — was one of the chancellor's most prominent critics during the 2015 migrant influx, though the pair have since buried the hatchet.
The outgoing Bavarian governor, who has previously served as federal health and agriculture minister, now takes on the task of trying to keep a lid on migrant arrivals. He has promised a "master plan" to speed up asylum procedures and increase deportations of rejected applicants.
