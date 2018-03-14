6 US soldiers in mountain warfare training hit by avalanche
A
A
Share via Email
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. — Six U.S. soldiers in mountain warfare training have been hit by an avalanche on one of Vermont's tallest peaks and are being evacuated.
A spokesman for the Vermont National Guard says the soldiers were participating in the advanced portion of the Guard's mountain warfare school in Easy Gully in Smugglers Notch, a narrow pass at the northern edge of Mount Mansfield. They were caught in an avalanche around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The spokesman did not know how severely the soldiers were injured.
No further details have been released.
It was the second avalanche reported in the Mount Mansfield area in recent days.
Heavy snow has fallen in the area in recent weeks.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Seventeen backed-up ambulances lead to 10-hour wait for patients at Halifax ER: Union
-
Toronto police say Dwayne Vidal, 31, shot dead on his way home from work
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads